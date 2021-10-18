The Prescott High School Counseling Office has announced that the Prescott Kiwanis Student Of The Week is Junior Zachary Middleton. According to the nomination submitted by Spanish Teacher Nicole Jodarski, Zack’s greatest strength as a Spanish student is his curiosity and enthusiasm for acquiring language. He brings lively discussion to the classroom on a daily basis. He offers astute observations and thoughtful questions that challenge everyone in the room. Jodarski also said that Zack has made so many novel connections with advanced language concepts, and he always is hungry to know more. Additionally, Zack has a delightful sense of humor that enriches the classroom environment. He is a kind and supportive classmate, and he is gracious and respectful when interacting with adults. He recognizes the strengths of his peers, and brings an irreplaceable vitality to class each day.
Prescott Student Of The Week
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/10/prescott-student-of-the-week-2/