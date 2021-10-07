Dakota County Parks reminds residents that Park staff and authorized contractors are in the process of conducting prescribed burns at Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Spring Lake Park Reserve, Miesville Ravine Park Reserve, Lake Byllesby Regional Park and Whitetail Woods Regional Park. Burning operations will continue through late November, as conditions allow. Many invasive plants continue to actively grow later in the season than native plants, so fall is great time to use fire to knock them back when they are most vulnerable. Specific dates and times of prescribed fires are determined about a day in advance as successful burns depend on appropriate weather conditions. All burning will take place under permit from local authorities and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. For more information, call 952-891-7000.
Prescribed Burns Continue
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/10/prescribed-burns-continue/