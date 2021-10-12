Quiroz Named Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student Of The Week is Senior Maya Quiroz. Maya was Nominated by Band teacher Jason Canfield, who said that Maya is a good musician and a natural leader through enthusiasm and action. Maya is willing to help the students and teacher in any way she can through all of activities and sound. Canfield added that, as a band director, it is important to have a student leader willing to engage with the rest of the group for things that need to be accomplished. Maya always wants to help and is a positive role within the band, she is a student he can always trust to help out and lead.
(Maya Quiroz. Submitted Photo)