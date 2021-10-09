Raiders Lead Big Early, Hang On

The Hastings Raiders Football Team jumped to 4-2 on the season, leading 42-2 in the third quarter, all to let the Two Rivers Warriors back in the game with 29 straight second half points, but holding off the upset minded home team, winning 42-31, LIVE on KDWA, Saturday afternoon. The Raiders got a great game from Quarterback Axel Arnold, with four total touchdowns (3 pass, 1 rush), and added 140 rush yards from Senior RB Brenden Freiermuth in the win. Hastings will travel to Bloomington Jefferson, this Thursday at 7pm, LIVE on KDWA!

