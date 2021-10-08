Saturday’s Hastings-Two Rivers Football Game will be heard LIVE on KDWA Radio AM 1460, and FM 97.7, but will also have video provided on our website, under the “Live and Recorded Podcasts” section, plus at the KDWA Radio YouTube Page! Also, don’t miss Coach Strain on Saturday morning, leading in to the game at 1pm, with the “Hastings Coaches Show” also on KDWA, at 9:05am!
Raiders On Radio, Video Saturday!
