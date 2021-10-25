ReginaHospitalBirthCenterFollowUp

In light of the recent decision by Regina Hospital of Hastings to close the family birth center, Helen Strike, President of Regina Hospital was invited to share more about what the community can expect for expecting mothers and the future of ward.
Allina Health is aiming for a “seamless connected care” model for Regina’s future where local care is streamlined to improve viability while also providing access to all services within the greater Allina Health system.
To stay informed about what services are available, see the Regina Hospital website.
