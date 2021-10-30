Rosemount to Welcome Home Depot Distribution Facility

Last month, the Rosemount City Council approved a development agreement. Seefried Industrial Properties has recently begun work on a 70-acre parcel in the Rosemount Business Park to build a 417,600 square foot distribution facility for The Home Depot. The project will include a major infrastructure component that extends Boulder Avenue to create access to Highway 3, alleviating congestion on County Road 42. The project hits on several goals for the City Council by creating 61 jobs and increasing the tax base in Rosemount by approximately $620,000 annually. The project will break ground this fall and is expected to open in spring 2023. “As Rosemount continues to grow and develop, we are looking for a strong blend of business and housing to ensure that our residents have the opportunity to find good paying jobs, life-cycle housing, and a high quality of life,” stated Mayor William Droste. “We are thrilled to welcome a household name like The Home Depot who has a great reputation and will be a wonderful contributor to our local economy.”
The Rosemount City Council has prioritized strategic growth for several years due to the amount of available land, proximity in the Metro area, and increasing population.