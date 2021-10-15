Rotary Names October Student Of The Month

The Hastings Rotary Club has announced that the Hastings Student of the Month for October is Senior Tyler Bushinski. According to published information, Bushinski is a two-sport athlete who competes in cross country, where he has been a two-time captain, and track and field. He has also been in the Link Crew program, Spanish Honor Society, peer helpers and is a National Honor Society Officer. HHS principal Mike Johnson said Bushinski excels in the classroom, boasting a 4.0 G.P.A. all while taking strenuous classes such as AP Calc and Government, College Literature and Spanish, among others. Teachers Tim Haneberg, Cindy Benson and Jason Koch nominated Bushinski for the Student of the Month, citing his ability to excel in the classroom and teamwork in the sports he plays as reasons for his nomination. Bushinski was recognized as Student of the Month on Oct. 14, at the Hastings Area Rotary Club, where he received a $250 scholarship.
(Tyler Bushinski Receives Scholarship. Photo Credit: Bruce Karnick)