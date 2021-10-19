St. John’s Fundraiser Marathon Held

  • Filed under Featured

  • October 19, 2021

  • October 19, 2021

St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion recently concluded their annual Marathon for Non-public Education fundraiser that runs September through October. Principal Paul Dieltz shares the details.

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/10/st-johns-fundraiser-marathon-held/

Leave a Reply