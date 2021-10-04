Tuckner Honored At Banquet

The Hastings High School Alumni Association held its annual Banquet and Business meeting on October 3rd, and as announced, KDWA Sports Director Nick Tuckner was named the HHS Alumnus of the Year. According to fellow Association member Keith Slavik, Tuckner, a ’99 grad of Hastings High School, exemplifies the very best of Raider Nation, and said that the award is truly a well-deserved honor. In comments made on social media, Tuckner expressed gratitude for the selection and maintained his observation that he felt there others more deserving of the award.