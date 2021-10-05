UWH Seeks Board Members

The United Way of Hastings (UWH) is seeking individuals interested in serving on its Board of Directors beginning in January 2022. This is an opportunity for individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Board members support the work of the UWH in the areas of Education, Health, and Financial Empowerment, with a focus on Youth. Members provide mission-based leadership and strategic governance. For a complete description of Board member qualifications and responsibilities, visit UnitedWayOfHastings.org. If interested in joining the board, submit a Letter of Interest explaining your background, why you are interested in serving on the Board of Directors, and qualifications you can bring to the Board to Mari Mellick, CAE, Executive Director at Mari@UnitedWayOfHastings.org by October 31.