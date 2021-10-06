Vandalism In Parks Remains Problematic

  • October 6, 2021

  October 6, 2021

One source of frustration for the Hastings Police Department this summer has been recurring vandalism at Roadside and Pioneer parks. Deputy Chief David Wilske explains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

