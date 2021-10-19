Wednesday Preview: Cretin at Hastings

The Hastings Raiders Football Team (5-2 Overall) will host the Cretin Derham Hall Raiders (2-5 Overall) in an old-school throwback rivalry to the Suburban East Conference Days, and we all know Hastings still owes Cretin plenty from the one-sided battles of that very SEC past. The Raiders and Head Coach Dana Strain are excited about the opportunity on Wednesday, LIVE on KDWA, in the regular season finale from McNamara Stadium (Todd Field) at 7pm. We also take a look around the Tri-County Area at all of the other games on both Wednesday and even Thursday too!