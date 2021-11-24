2021 Shipping Season Closes

The St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers locked the last tow to depart St. Paul, on November 23, ending the 2021 navigation season on the Upper Mississippi River. The Motor Vessel Johnathon Erickson, pushing five barges with scrap metal, soybeans and grain was the final tow to depart St. Paul this year. Traditionally, the last tow departing the capital city heading south of Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings has marked the unofficial end of the navigation season. The 2021 season started March 19 when the Motor Vessel R. Clayton McWhorter arrived in St. Paul. St. Paul District staff will be busy this coming winter with maintenance projects scheduled at six of its locks and dams. The repairs are scheduled to be completed by March 17.