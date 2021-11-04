316 Reopens To Traffic

On Thursday, MN DOT announced that major road work on Hwy 316 is complete for the season and crews are in the process of removing all of the closure and detour signs between Tuttle Drive and Hwy 61 and the surrounding areas. According to Project Communication Specialist Kirsten Klein, there will be some minor work to be completed in the spring that will include items like final pavement markings and turf establishment. While construction crews anticipate a few temporary lane closures during non-peak periods, there will not be full closures with detours.