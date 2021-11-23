316 Team Comments on Emergency Vehicle Protocol

MN DOT and Hastings City staff, along with local governmental representatives gathered at the Hastings Armory on Monday to conduct an informal opening ceremony for the Highway 316 reconstruction project that was opened to traffic on November 6th, after being closed in May. One concern that has come up is what to do in case of emergency vehicles using the new road. Bryant Ficek, project manager has the answer.
Ficek also said that the Project website will also have an updated FAQ page for further information.