316 Team Comments on Emergency Vehicle Protocol

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 22, 2021

  • November 22, 2021

MN DOT and Hastings City staff, along with local governmental representatives gathered at the Hastings Armory on Monday to conduct an informal opening ceremony for the Highway 316 reconstruction project that was opened to traffic on November 6th, after being closed in May. One concern that has come up is what to do in case of emergency vehicles using the new road. Bryant Ficek, project manager has the answer.

Click here for audio

   
Ficek also said that the Project website will also have an updated FAQ page for further information.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/11/316-team-comments-on-emergency-vehicle-protocol/

Leave a Reply