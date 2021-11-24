Animal Ark Receives Donation

Animal Ark recently received a donation from the students at Hastings Middle School. The students and staff at Hastings Middle School selected Animal Ark as the recipient of their “Penny Wars” earnings. All together, students in grades 5-8 collected over $1,100 to help Animal Ark care for the dogs and cats that call Animal Ark “home” before they find their furever homes. To learn more about Animal Ark, or to begin the adoption process, visit AnimalArkMN.org.
(Pictured is staff member Shanae with adoptable dog, Mindy, and two Student Council Representatives. Photo Source: Animal Ark)