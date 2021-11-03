Bodhi Studios Submits Plans

The Bodhi Yoga Studio in Prescott continues to move forward with plans to build a new studio, and on November 1st, the Prescott Planning Commission deliberated concept and site plans for the studio. City Administrator Matt Wolf presented the concept plan for the Bodhi Yoga Studio, which indicates that the project has been moved from North Acres to Henry Street. The proposed building is 2,108 square feet. Commissioners noted that there appears to be enough parking per ordinance code. Setbacks are 25 feet from the front which would be Campbell Street, 40 feet from the rear because of housing behind and 10 feet on each side. The entrance will be off of Henry Street about in the same location as Kwik Trip. The Commission unanimously recommended approval of the Concept and Site plans.