CNC Apple Shack Supply Almost Out For Year

The Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center Apple Shack is adjusting the shack’s hours of operation, and based on current apple supply, the Apple Shack store will likely only be open for another couple of weeks. CNC will continue to have the store hours be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 AM to 5PM. The store currently allows a limited capacity of guests inside the building, and also offers curbside pick-up. Current apple varieties for sale include Honey Gold, Fireside, Regent, with limited supply of Snowsweet, Keepsake, and Connell Red. However, availability can vary day by day. To learn what is currently in stock, to put in a curbside pickup order, or if you have any other questions, please call (651) 437-4359 and ask for the Apple Shack.