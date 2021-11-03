Cold Weather Assistance Available

The Minnesota Cold Weather Rule offers some utility customers extra protection from October 1 through April 30. If you receive a disconnection notice, contact your utility provider immediately to set up a payment plan. With rising costs some families may experience difficulty paying their bills but help is just a click away. The Minnesota Commerce Department and other agencies can offer a wide range of services and assistance with energy costs for low-income families. Resources include the Energy Assistance Program, the Weatherization Assistance Program, and Propane Assistance.