County Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated

Dakota County, the largest employer in Hastings, will soon be requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly and wear face coverings after OSHA released its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard. The standard states employers must support vaccination by providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and to recover from vaccine side effects. Dakota County currently requires all employees and visitors to county buildings to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. For complete details, visit the County website.