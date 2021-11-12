Dakota County Board Meeting Preview

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners meets for regular business on Tuesday, November 16th. Regular Agenda items include an Update On 2021 Transportation Capital Improvement Construction Projects, and an Update On COVID Trends And Planning For OSHA COVID-19 Vaccination, Testing, Face Covering, Emergency Temporary Standard Implementation And Authorization To Amend Contract With GovernmentJobs.com, Inc. For NEOGOV eForms. The meeting will also have various reports from County divisions, and hear comments from the public. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 AM at the County Administration Center, in Hastings.