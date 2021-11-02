Goblirsch To Retire From Hastings Chamber

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau has announced that after 6 years on the Hastings Chamber and Tourism staff team, Member Services and Events Specialist Wendy Goblirsch will be retiring to spend more time with family and focus on a custom bakery business with her daughter. Wendy worked closely with the Ambassador team to celebrate new businesses and promote Chamber members. She organized monthly Chamber member events, ran the Annual Awards Dinner planning and she helped to reimagine and execute Rivertown Days with a specific focus on managing the River Town Days Arts & Crafts fair. Most importantly, she has been a warm and welcoming face to every member and visitor that reached out to the Chamber office. She prides herself on being a problem solver, a skill every successful Chamber staff member must have. Wendy’s last day in the office will be Friday, November 19th.