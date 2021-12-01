GRRVLC Installs Floor Map

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center has installed a watershed floor map after working on this project for 15 years. According to a statement from Freedom Park, Yes, 15 long years! Better late than never. They finally made that dream a reality this year through the generosity of friends like you. The founders wanted to install a watershed floor map in 2005 when the building opened, but there wasn’t enough money to make it happen. The dream persisted, carried along by the generosity of friends. Partnerships with FRIENDS OF FREEDOM PARK are critical to their continued success. Your tax-deductible gift will help them reach their year-end goal of $20,000. With your support they will be able to make other dreams of the founders come true: the goat prairie project to restore rare natural habitat on the bluff, new trails and green spaces at the confluence, strategic partnerships for pollinators like bees, bats, and butterflies, and engaging programs for families. Donate online or by check. If you would like to discuss a gift of stock or property, we would love to talk with you. Please reach out to us at Info@FreedomParkWI.Org or 715-262-0104 and ask for Israel.