Hastings Celebrates Completion of 316 Project

  • November 23, 2021

The Highway 316 Project team held an informal opening ceremony for the project on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Hastings Armory. State Representative Tony Jurgens, who has been an advocate for the project for years, commented on the completion.

Click here for audio

   
Mayor Mary Fasbender echoed Jurgens’ sentiments.

Click here for audio

   
When asked about feedback from residents on 316, she had these comments.

Click here for audio

   
There will be some minor cleanup work and landscaping to finish next Spring.

Click here for audio

   
   
(L-R: Tony Jurgens, Mike Slavik, Lori Braucks, Tina Folch, Mary Fasbender, Karlsa Bigham, Mike Vaughan, Nancy Daubenburger. Photo Source: KDWA)

