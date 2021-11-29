HFS Donations Up For Give To The Max Day

The agenda packet for the Special Dakota County Community Services Committee of the Whole meeting is now available on the Dakota County website. The Special Dakota County Community Services Committee of the Whole meeting will be held on November 30th, at 2:00 PM, or following the Physical Development Committee meeting, in Conference Room 3A, Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, in Hastings. Anyone wishing to address the Community Services Committee on an item not on the agenda or an item on the Consent agenda, may email comments to the County Board clerk at CountyAdmin@co.dakota.mn.us. Emails must be received by 7:30 AM Tuesday, November 30.