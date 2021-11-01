HPD Officer Nowlan Retires

After nearly 22 years of service, Hastings Police Officer Craig Nowlan, the 2nd most senior patrol officer with the department, retired on October 31st. According to the Hastings Police Department, Craig began his career on February 14th of 2000 and served honorably as a patrol officer, investigator and drug task force agent. Nowlan has received numerous awards to include the medal of merit, medal of commendation and life-saving awards during his career, and it is now time to hang up the uniform and put away the badge. Department Leadership and City Administration wish Nowlan well and hope for nothing but the best in retirement.