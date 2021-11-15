ISD 200 Superintendent Dr. Bob McDowell has notified District families that the number of COVID cases continues rise in the District and the “14-day-per-1,000” now stands at 113.3 cases, with a weekly high of 57 cases. McDowell advises District families that readiness measures are preparing for a “ramp-up” and families should be aware of coming changes, and be ready for them. According to a statement, the District is short of staff on certain days due to teachers being out, however, remaining staff are still able to cover absences. McDowell also states that if the staff gap becomes wider, the move to distance learning will be likely to occur. McDowell said that communication about moving to distance learning will come from the building level to the families.
ISD 200 May Return To Distance Learning
