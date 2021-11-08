Long Named Student of the Week

The Prescott Kiwanis student of the week is Senior William Long who was nominated by Technical Education teacher, Kyle Schmidt. According to Schmidt, “William always shows up with a positive attitude and a great work ethic along with a “Long” history of being respectful and polite. When William has questions he’s not afraid to ask questions yet he is not afraid to be a problem solver. If he is gone, he is the first one knocking on the door to get caught up and just make it happen. During class and lab time he is always looking for more understanding and is willing to work for it through hard work and never giving up.”