Offender Moves Out Of Hastings

The City of Hastings reports that Christopher Nicholas Sonsalla, a level three predatory offender who was subject to broad public notification based on his residence in this community, is no longer living, working, or frequently found within the city. City officials state that this in no way should be considered a notice of “all clear” in the community regarding Sonsalla’s whereabouts. His current community of residence has not been released by authorities. If he is living in another Minnesota community and notification has been made there you can find his location by searching at the Minnesota Predatory Offender Registration website.