Poster Contest For Recycling

Fourth-grade students are encouraged to enter the Dakota County Poster Contest to celebrate America Recycles Day. This year’s contest theme is “Recycle Right”. In addition, students in 5th through 12th grade are invited to enter the County’s first Video Contest with a theme of “No Plastic Bags in Recycling”. All poster and video submissions must be emailed to SchoolRecycling@co.dakota.mn.us no later than Tuesday, Nov. 30 and adhere to the contest rules. Winning posters will be professionally printed and displayed at Dakota County Western Service Center in Apple Valley. Winning posters and videos will be published on the Dakota County webpage and social media. Contest rules and more information are available at DakotaCounty.us, keywords school contest.