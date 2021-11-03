Preliminary Election Results

The 2021 ISD 200 School Board elections concluded at 8 PM on Tuesday evening, and unofficial results for the election were slow to be posted on the MN Secretary of State Website. Seven candidates are vying for four seats on the School Board. Initial results started to filter in after 9:30 PM, and by 10 PM, Carrie Tate, Kelsey Waits, and Scott Gergen were the top three vote getters with four of nine precincts reporting. Stay tuned to KDWA as we update the election results. Links to the election results are provided below.