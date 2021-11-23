Prescott Superintendent Comments On Nurse Resignation

Prescott School District Nurse, Cassie Butler gave her resignation on November 17 with plans to keep working to help train incoming staff to fill her shoes until December, 31 2021. On November 19, the District solidified her resignation within 2 days of her giving notice. KDWA reached out to Superintendent, Rick Spicuzza for comment, “Please be clear, Ms. Butler resigned. The resignation was accepted. She has a great opportunity to work with PCPH and AZ Snyder, we wish her nothing but the best moving forward”. Parental sources have shared that this week, the district has now asked parents to cover medical care for some children due to a nurse staffing shortage.