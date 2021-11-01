Quill Groundbreaking Held

Development of senior housing options in Hastings continues to move forward with a groundbreaking celebration held last week with Real Estate Equities and several partners for The Quill, a 90-unit, affordable senior living development located behind Schoolhouse Square at Vermillion and 10th Streets in Hastings. City Staff, including Mayor Mary Fasbender and Community Development Director John Hinzman, along with members of Real Estate Equitites, the developer of the Quill, were present at the ceremonial groundbreaking to launch the construction of the Quill. The units are expected to be move-in ready by fall of 2022.
(Pictured left to right: Eric Maass, City of Hastings; Mayor Mary Fasbender; Alex Bisanz, Real Estate Equities; Casey Regan, Premier Banks; John Hinzman, City of Hastings; Patrick Ostrom and Bill Bisanz, Real Estate Equities. Photo Source: City of Hastings)