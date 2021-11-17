St. Philip’s Lutheran Soup Sale Planned For Saturday

The 18th annual Bake and Soup Sale at St. Philip’s Luther Church on the corner of 15th and Pleasant in Hastings is scheduled for this Saturday, and church volunteers David Weisser and Margaret Goderstad invite the public to the sale from 9 AM to 12:30 pm. Margaret commented that there are some changes to the event this year because of COVID.
David talked about the soups for sale.
Proceeds will be used to purchase Bible storybooks for 3-year-olds, Bibles for 3rd graders, a Scholarship for a female student in Tanzania, contributions to Lutheran Social Services and youth projects at the church.