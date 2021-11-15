Thomley Named Kiwanis Student of the Week

  • November 15, 2021

The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior Anna Thomley. She was nominated by science teacher Ms. Pedretti who shares, “This is the first year I have had the opportunity to work with Anna. She currently is enrolled in one of my Chemistry sections and splits the time with a class at UWRF. I find Anna to be a wonderful role model for her fellow students, honest, responsible and a thoughtful young woman. She is very dedicated to work hard to accomplish her goals and I have enjoyed getting to know her.”

