Thomley Named Kiwanis Student of the Week

The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior Anna Thomley. She was nominated by science teacher Ms. Pedretti who shares, “This is the first year I have had the opportunity to work with Anna. She currently is enrolled in one of my Chemistry sections and splits the time with a class at UWRF. I find Anna to be a wonderful role model for her fellow students, honest, responsible and a thoughtful young woman. She is very dedicated to work hard to accomplish her goals and I have enjoyed getting to know her.”