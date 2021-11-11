Veteran’s Memorial Ribbon Cutting Held

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 11, 2021

  • November 11, 2021

Veteran’s Day 2021 saw the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Veteran Memorial that has been erected on Ravenna Trail in Hastings by United Heroes League. At noon on the overcast, chilly and windy day, local veterans, office-holders with the Prairie Island Indian Community, and dignitaries from City, County and State Government gathered at noon for the ceremony, which began with a vintage war aircraft flyover of the site. United Heroes League President and Founder Shane Hudella commented on the significance of the event.

Click here for audio

   
As part of the ceremony, the PIIC presented United Heroes League with a donation of $50,000.

Click here for audio

   
Community President Shelly Buck was proud to present the donation.

Click here for audio

   
The memorial will open to the public on Memorial Day in 2022.

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/11/veterans-memorial-ribbon-cutting-held/

Leave a Reply