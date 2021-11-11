Veteran’s Memorial Ribbon Cutting Held

Veteran’s Day 2021 saw the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Veteran Memorial that has been erected on Ravenna Trail in Hastings by United Heroes League. At noon on the overcast, chilly and windy day, local veterans, office-holders with the Prairie Island Indian Community, and dignitaries from City, County and State Government gathered at noon for the ceremony, which began with a vintage war aircraft flyover of the site. United Heroes League President and Founder Shane Hudella commented on the significance of the event.
As part of the ceremony, the PIIC presented United Heroes League with a donation of $50,000.
Community President Shelly Buck was proud to present the donation.
The memorial will open to the public on Memorial Day in 2022.