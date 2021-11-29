Waits Family Targeted

Current Chair and outgoing member of the ISD 200 School Board Kelsey Waits has announced that she and her family are preparing to move out of the Hastings area, due to negative response to the untimely release of news that one of her children is living with a matter of transgender identity. In a story that broke on CNN over the weekend, Waits stated that her family has been the target of backlash from the community regarding her child’s transgender identity and now fears for the safety of her family. In a letter sent out by Waits she said that the family’s “strongest most sincere wish for our child, and our family, is that this information could have remained ours alone; that this information would have been shared if and when they were ready to share it.” School Board member Scott Gergen said in a post on social media, “The Waits family are good people. They are smart, compassionate, hard-working, gentle people. I’m proud to count them among my friends. I can honestly say that serving with Kelsey and getting to know her over these past 4 years made me a better person,” adding that he stands with the family.