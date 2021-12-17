Council to Consider Commission Appointments

Several Commission appointments will be presented to the Hastings City Council at Monday’s meeting. The City Council is asked to approve Gino Messina, Kyle Romens Chris Teiken and Bryce LeBrun to the Planning Commission, Trevor Johnson to the Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority, Krista Peterson, Mark Simacek and Dave Youngren to the Heritage Preservation Commission, and Craig Santelman and Bruce Karnick to the Parks and Recreation Commission. Resolutions to approve the appointments were placed on the Consent Agenda for the December 20th meeting.