DCSO Deputy Billmeyer Retires

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Deputy Billmeyer. Deputy Billmeyer was a Lakeville PD Reserve and worked two and a half years as a Police Officer with the City of Olivia before coming here. He was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in August 1996 where he worked in courts, transport and patrol. Deputy Billmeyer was promoted to Special Duty Deputy in 2000 where he was assigned to welfare fraud and general investigations. In 2006, he was assigned to the Civil Division where he finished his 25-year career with the Sheriff’s Office. The DCSO wishes him the best in his well-earned retirement.