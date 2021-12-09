Due to expected inclement weather December 10th, all schools will be closing early. Dismissal times will be as follows: High School, Middle School, and Pinecrest at 12:00 PM, Kennedy and McAuliffe at 1:00 PM. Buses will run once school is released. All other students will need to be picked up at these times.

Deputy Recognized For Efforts

  • December 9, 2021

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing one of their own for actions taken in the Spring of 2020 to save the life of a worker on a county trail. On May 12th, Deputy Crissman was mountain biking off duty at the Lebanon Hills Park in Dakota County, approaching a group of volunteers who were conducting trail maintenance when a large tree fell and hit a man on the head. The blow to his head rendered him unconscious and caused a large laceration. Deputy Crissman immediately began providing patient care with the medical supplies he had with him. He stabilized the patients neck and spine, and treated the blood loss with a blood clotting agent, bandages and direct pressure. Deputy Crissman then spoke with a 911 dispatcher and provided pre-arrival instructions and coordinated a response location. The DCSO states that Crissman’s preparedness, coupled with his decisive actions, undoubtedly led to a successful outcome for a citizen with a serious head injury.

