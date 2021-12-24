Freedom Park Nears Donation Goal

Freedom Park in Prescott is nearing its year-end goal of $20,000, and is asking the public to take one last look at donating in 2021. With your support, Friends of Freedom Park will be able to make dreams of the founders come true, which are the goat prairie project to restore rare natural habitat on the bluff, new trails and green spaces at the confluence, strategic partnerships for pollinators like bees, bats, and butterflies, and engaging programs for families. Visit FreedomParkWI.org for complete details and to donate.