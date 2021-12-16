Geisler Named Parks Director

Earlier this fall, Dakota County welcomed Niki Geisler as the new Parks Director. Geisler brings more than 20 years of experience in outdoor recreation administration, and most recently was vice president of camping and family camp executive director for YMCA of the North. She is passionate about connecting individuals, families and communities to nature and is committed to making outdoor experiences more equitable for all residents. Geisler and her husband, Brian, live in Eagan with their three boys, and they enjoy biking, skiing, camping, sports and spending time in Dakota County Parks.