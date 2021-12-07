Hastings Council Approves 2022 Budget And Levy

The Hastings City Council conducted the Truth-In-Taxation hearing for the 2022 Budget on Monday evening. Before the hearing, City Administrator Dan Wietecha outlined the proposed budget for next year
The public hearing opened at 8:13 and, with no comments presented, closed at 8:14. The Council then discussed ongoing funding sources for trail improvement, the initiation of a Community Investment Fund, the effort to hold the line on spending, indicating the City is in the position to need to catch up on some infrastructure expenses, and utility rate increases. The City Council passed the 2022 Final Budget and Levy by unanimous vote.