Hastings Hires IT Manager

  • December 14, 2021

The City of Hastings reports that a new IT Manager has been hired. Dave Hokstad joined the City of Hastings last week as IT Manager. He comes to Hastings with a wealth of experience with the City of Fargo. Dave will oversee the operation of the City’s IT infrastructure and systems, working closely with each department on technology needs and long-term planning. He enjoys hiking and traveling with his family. Dave and his wife have 3 kids. His daughter started college this year and he has 2 sons that are in high school and middle school.

(Dave Hokstad. Photo Source: City of Hastings)

