Hastings ISD#200 Budget Adjustment Vote Complete

  • December 15, 2021

The Hastings Public Schools ISD #200 School Board held a special meeting Wednesday, December 15 to vote on budget adjustments. Some changes that will directly effect students include a 50% increase in middle school athletic fees, the addition of an activity fee for clubs like Student Council and Outdoor Club and a reduction in required physical education classes for high-schoolers. High School Principle Mike Johnson and Board member Brian Davis discuss physical education elective options:

Click here for audio

   
Board Chair Kelsey Waits shares:

Click here for audio

   
The budget was approved as presented with 5 votes for and 2 votes against (Davis and Beissel voting against).
The budget details can be found on the school board meeting agenda on the district website.

Click here for audio

