HFS Announces Holiday Hours

Hastings Family Service reports that both HFS and the Rivertown Treasures Thrift Store will be closed for the holidays through Wednesday, December 29. Meals on Wheels will be closed, with no meal delivery on Friday, December 24 and Monday, December 27 only. Additionally, Rivertown Treasures and the HFS Donation Center will close early on Friday, December 31 and be closed on Saturday, January 1. Staff and volunteers of Hastings Family Service wish everyone in Hastings a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.