Jan 5 ISD Board Meeting Preview

The ISD 200 School Board meets for the first time in 2022 on Wednesday, January 5th, at 6 PM in the Middle School Media Center. The Board will start off 2022 by welcoming and installing new board members, selecting Board Officers for the upcoming year, and set Committee assignments. The agenda includes initial deliberation of Graduation Requirements, and various house keeping items such as setting regular meeting dates, designating signatories, and designation of the Official Publication. The meeting is open to the public.