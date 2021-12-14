Linscheid Completes Leadership Course

On December 3rd, Hasting Police Sgt. Kyle Linscheid completed Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, a ten-week intensive leadership program hosted by Eagan Police Department. The course prepares law enforcement supervisors for senior leadership positions by uniquely combining academic principles with practical applications. Kyle is one of 23 future leaders from the metro area that attended the course. Linscheid began his career with the Hastings Police Department in 2008 and has served as Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, and Drug Task Force Investigator/Team Leader, before being promoted to Sgt. in 2017. Chief Schafer, Deputy Chief Wilske, and Cmdr. Schowalter are also graduates of this program.
(L-R: Wilske, Schafer, Linscheid, Showalter. Photo Source: City of Hastings)