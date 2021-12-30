Markuson Transfers Building

Local veteran advocate Dean Markuson has announced that he has officially signed the “Foss and Swanson, the People’s Center” over to Rise Up Recovery MN, and has donated various military historical memorabilia and personal property to many area Historical Societies. Volunteers have been busy at the facility at 507 Vermillion Street cleaning out the Center and preparing it for Rise Up Recovery MN. The property was transferred to the recovery group by Quit Claim Deed on December 22nd, and plans are to reopen the Center in January. Rise Up Recovery MN’s stated purpose is to be a Recovery Community Organization providing Peer Recovery Support, Recovery Housing, Outreach, Community Education and Training. Learn more about Rise Up Recovery MN on their Facebook page and their website.